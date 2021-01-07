Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of CEV stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
