Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

