Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.