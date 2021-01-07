Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECHO. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $754.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

