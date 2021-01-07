EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.22 million and $198,690.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

