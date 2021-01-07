Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Argus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.