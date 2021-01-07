Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

EC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 18,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,130. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.