Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.