Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Insider Buys £126,699.84 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) insider Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Shares of LON:EWI opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.75) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.50 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) alerts:

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.