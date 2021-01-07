Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $67.40

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.40, but opened at $70.00. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 11,867 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £142.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

About Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

