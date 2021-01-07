Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $96.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

