EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Get EHang alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EH. BidaskClub raised EHang from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. On average, research analysts expect that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EHang (EH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.