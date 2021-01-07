eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. eHealth has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in eHealth by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.