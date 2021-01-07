Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $908.00

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 908 ($11.86) and last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 911370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870.50 ($11.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

Get Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 845.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.