Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.71

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and traded as low as $32.51. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1,477 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of Ellomay Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

