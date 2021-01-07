Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMA. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.42.

TSE EMA opened at C$52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.46.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

