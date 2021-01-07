Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $25.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $30.82 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $97.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.35 million to $117.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $111.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87,381 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $43.86. 190,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,555. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

