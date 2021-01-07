Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

