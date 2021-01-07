Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $883.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.45. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

