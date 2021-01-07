Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

ENDP stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.31. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

