Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

