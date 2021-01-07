EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.60 Million

Brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post $229.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.40 million and the highest is $234.80 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $286.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $80.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

