Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a sell rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.73.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$179.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.07.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. Research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

