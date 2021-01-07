Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Up 6.9%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $37.55. 156,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 121,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $984.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

