Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 60,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,892. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

