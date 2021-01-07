Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.14 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

