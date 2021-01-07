Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.69.

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.62. 3,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,905. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equifax by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

