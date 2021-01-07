Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

