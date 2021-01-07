Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

EQC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 842,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,204. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 828,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

