Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. 1,197,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,935. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.42. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

