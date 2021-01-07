Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Up 6.4%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 1,070,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 831,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after acquiring an additional 128,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 444,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

