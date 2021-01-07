Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 1,070,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 831,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $1,705,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $2,275,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

