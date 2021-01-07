ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 22,885 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 9,154 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter.

