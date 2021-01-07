Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $7.63 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $7.63 or 0.00020707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $887.50 million and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.47 or 0.03263292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

