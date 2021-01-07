Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 342 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 98,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.