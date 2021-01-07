Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Euronav from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $3,039,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronav by 4.6% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 235.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

