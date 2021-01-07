European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) (LON:EMH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) (LON:EMH) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89). Approximately 197,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 538,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.75. The company has a market capitalization of £110.58 million and a PE ratio of -27.20.

About European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project covering an area of 1.27 sq km in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

