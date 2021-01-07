eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE) Shares Down 2%

eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 995,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,297,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

About eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

