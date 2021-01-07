Evercore ISI Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $20.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

