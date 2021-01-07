EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 529,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.74 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $4,415,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVO Payments by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

