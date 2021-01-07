Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 227,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 178,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

