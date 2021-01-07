Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.80 ($36.24).

EVT stock opened at €29.40 ($34.59) on Tuesday. Evotec SE has a one year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a one year high of €31.00 ($36.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 329.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.31 and a 200-day moving average of €24.22.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

