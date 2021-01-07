Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,320,800.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00.

EXEL opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 526,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.