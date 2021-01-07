Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $3,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.36. 7,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.