Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

EXPD opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,058,000 after purchasing an additional 363,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,142,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

