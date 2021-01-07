Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by uptick in airfreight revenues, which rose 49% in the first nine months of 2020. The coronavirus-led cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) drove the usage of charters to meet customer needs. Airfreight revenues are likely to have aided the company's performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 as well. We are also impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward its shareholders. We are also pleased about the buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. Expeditors’ sound balance sheet also pleases us.The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the current-year earnings estimates over the past 60 days. However, global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting its operations.”

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.