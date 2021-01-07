Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NYSE STAY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,323,472 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,512,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

