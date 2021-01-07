EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,747% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.89 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

