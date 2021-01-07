FansTime Price Up 57% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, Bit-Z and HADAX. FansTime has a total market cap of $476,355.75 and approximately $438,911.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 57% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

