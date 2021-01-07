Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $81.62. 5,380,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,985,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,373 shares of company stock valued at $43,415,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

