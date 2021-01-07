FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of FFG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,816. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 85.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

